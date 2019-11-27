Telly tattle: Anu Malik trying to reach out to Sona Mohapatra

Anu Malik is trying to get in touch with Sona Mohapatra through the Music Composers Association of India. Yesterday, the singer Sona Mohapatra shared the news on Twitter and wrote, "Do they have a locus standi on a matter which concerns his abhorrent personal conduct? That I have any to 'strike some deal' on behalf of so many aggrieved women? Answer: No (sic)." Last week, Malik, who has been accused of sexual misbehaviour by several women stepped down as judge of Indian Idol.

It all started when, in 2018, Mohapatra had for the first time called out Malik's name, alleging sexual misconduct, which forced the composer to step down from season 10 of the show last year. Singers such as Neha Bhasin and Shweta Pandit had also joined Mohapatra in alleging sexual harassment against Malik.

However, when Sony TV reinstated Malik on season 11 this year, Mohapatra restarted her campaign against the composer and the channel. Over the past days, she has mustered huge support on social media, and people have increasingly been demanding Malik's removal from the show.

Mommy to the rescue

Geeta Tyagi is the new entrant on Vidya. She plays protagonist Vivek's (Namish Taneja) mother, Mamta. The makers are now introducing a mother-son track in the social drama. Her character is a far cry from the usual small screen moms. She plays a banker and is of an extremely progressive mindset. Her character will play an important part in Vidya (Meera Deosthale) and Vivek's relationship and will be instrumental in bringing them closer. Tyagi was earlier seen on shows like Aap Ke Aa Jaane Se, Dehleez and Punar Vivah.

On the set

Meera Chopra is shooting for Shravan Kumar's web series, Kamathipura. Priyanka Chopra Jonas's cousin plays a cop in the thriller and is often mistaken for one when shooting on the streets

