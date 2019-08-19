Telly Tattle: Arun Sharma wins Roadies Real Heroes; Kranti Prakash Jha gets praised for Batla House

television

Roadies Real Heroes contestant Arun Sharma was announced as the winner of the show

Arun Sharma (Picture courtesy/Twitter handle of MTV Roadies)

Arun Sharma, who was part of Raftaar's gang, was announced the winner of Roadies Real Heroes beating Prince Narula's Ankita and Bidhan to win the title. Interestingly, Sharma was one of the wild card contestants. Arun emerged victorious in the finale - Roadies Real Hero task.

Take a look at the video, which has been going viral on social media:

#RoadiesFinale.

Here's Arun's performance of the finale task. How do you think he performed?

Does he win the title of @letsdroom #RoadiesRealHeroes? Watch out for the results NOW on MTV. @Woodland @oppomobileindia @_FlyHigh pic.twitter.com/1Q6Zp76HQO — MTV Roadies (@MTVRoadies) August 18, 2019

Rannvijay Singh was the ringmaster, Prince Narula, Raftaar, Neha Dhupia, Sandeep Singh and Nikhil Chinapa were the gang leaders of Roadies Real Heroes.

Aastha Chaudhary wants to click Hrithik Roshan one day!

Actress Aastha Chaudhary loves photography. She says, "I like to click pictures because I want to capture moments. So whenever I see something interesting I just click. I like to click everything be it nature, sometimes human beings too. My personal favourite is sunset and sea. A living person I would want to click is Hrithik Roshan because I love him, if ever I meet him I would love to click his picture. On World Photography Day I would say that if ever you see something unique just click it for good memories not that you have to upload it on social media. Capturing moments is my definition of photography." Hmm, Hrithik are you listening?

Mrunal Jain wants to click Lions and Tigers!

Mrunal Jain too is passionate about photography. Talking about his love for the lens, he said, "I have not become a photographer but photography is my passion and it all began with my wedding because my wife gifted me a DSLR camera on my wedding night. It's been 5 years now that I have been doing photography and I am learning something new every day," he says.

On being asked about Nature's photography he says, "In Tanzania, I got the opportunity to click animals in their natural surroundings. I want to click lions and tigers in the wildlife century. Tiger and lion in the backdrop of a forest would be perfect for the camera capture and if Hrithik Roshan is standing around a tiger or a lion, it would be great."

Kranti Prakash Jha flooded with compliments for Batla House!

It was a mere break from IPS preparations which made actor Kranti Prakash Jha decide that he wanted to become an actor. The actor says that once he came to Mumbai, he knew this is what he wanted to do. "Well, man proposes and God disposes! I was studying to be an IPS officer from Delhi University but somehow, I couldn't get through mains and I was very depressed as these exams are conducted once a year. At that time one of my friends had moved to Mumbai. He is a writer and I have another friend who is a director and one, who is an actor. Everyone suggested that I should come to Mumbai and take a break and that break never ended. I have been doing theatre for a very long time. I did a couple of music videos for Anubhav Sinha's production house and then I got my first break in movies with Vikalp in 2011," he says.

"I am very happy with the way my career has shaped up," said the actor who is being praised for his roled in Batla House. Talking about the project, he says, "I am playing a sharp, edgy character, who is negative and integral to the story. It is a very different role from what I have done before. One of the reasons that I came on board was Nikhil Advani sir. I really wanted to work with him after watching his work. I am flooded with compliments."

