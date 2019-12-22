Telly tattle: Ashish Chowdhry's gold brooch in Beyadh 2 costs Rs 1.25 lakh

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

The white gold brooch that Ashish Chowdhry is seen wearing on Beyhadh 2 costs Rs 1.25 lakh. The actor, who plays MJ, is always seen nattily dressed in the thriller. "The character is a multi-millionaire who is a megalomaniac and believes money can buy everything. The makers wanted to showcase his extravagant life, so they purchased a gold brooch. A lot of detailing has gone into the costumes," he says.

He's ready to scare

Rajniesh Duggall is all set to make his digital debut in the paranormal thriller, ­ The Ghost Thesis. It will be helmed by debutant director Sourav Neal. The eight-episode series will be shot in Gujarat. Duggall made his debut on the big screen in a similar genre with Vikram Bhatt's flick 1920 in 2008.

Next step

Manmohini actor Ankit Siwach features in writer Shagufta Rafique's directorial venture, Bad, in which he plays a musician. The project rolls next year. He also features in Sumit Mishra's Banaras Vanilla, which he has wrapped up. The actor says that the lines between small screen and film actors is blurring. "Today, TV, web and film platforms are open to everyone. It is the skill that counts."

