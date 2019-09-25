Telly tattle: Asmita Sood shoots with Akshay Kumar; Ashish Trivedi glad to join Skulls and Roses

Asmita Sood of Dil Hi Toh Hai fame recently shot for a music video with Akshay Kumar. "I always looked up to him as an actor, and after working with him, my respect for him as a professional has grown," says Sood.

Nothing's off-limits

Despite the bold theme of Skulls and Roses that sees participants choose between love and self-preservation, Ashish Trivedi is glad to try his hand at the show. "I was nervous about the bold [content] but being an actor, I have to push my limits."

Akshay Oberoi is glad to take digital route

Akshay Oberoi has unveiled his look in Flesh. He plays a sex addict in the web series, which deals with human trafficking. Oberoi sports silver streaks in his mane, wears ear studs and loud, gaudy clothes. Oberoi is said to have been selected for Flesh after the makers saw his menacing act in Gurgaon (2018). Last seen in Junglee, he is proving to be the go-to actor for digital shows. His line-up includes Law and Honour, Hum Tum And Them, and Magic. There’s also an untitled one.

Sing with me

Madhushree, who has lent her voice to several Bollywood hits, has been roped in to croon the title track of the upcoming mythological show, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishnodev. This is the first time she will sing for a fictional TV show.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates