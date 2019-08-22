Telly tattle: Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is turning back the clock

television

A still from Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai

Rewinding time

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai is turning back the clock. Producers Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli's drama is now set in pre-Independence India. Angoori Bhabhi (Shubhangi Atre) has turned into Kasturi Devi, Tiwariji (Rohitashv Gour) is Master and Anita (Saumya Tandon) is Anaida. The show has introduced a change of track to attract more eyeballs.

Arjun Bijlani's proud moment at Wagha Border



Arjun Bijlani at Wagha Border

Arjun Bijlani took a short break from Dance Deewane 2 hosting duties, to visit Wagha Border and interact with the jawans. He says, "Well, it was not my first time but this time it was a different feeling altogether. I spoke to the audience right from the centre. The way I was welcomed was overwhelming. They were all screaming my name. We take the flag and run towards the border and come back usually, it is done by ladies and for the first time, it was done by me. The BSF security gave me the opportunity, it was a proud moment for me to start Beating Retreat." He further added, "The visit has left me speechless and overwhelmed. I am proud to be an Indian. Thanks to my profession, I got the privilege to interact with the people who fight for our country. We live a busy life in metro cities and never even recall the sacrifices these jawans make for the country. I salute the soldiers of our country and I would like to go to Wagha Border again."

Priyanka Purohit on playing a teacher in Tera Kya Hoga Alia?

Sony SAB to launch a new show titled Tera Kya Hoga Alia?, which is based on of a married couple, Alia and Alok, who were high school sweethearts and now teachers in the same school. The couple along with their son, Rohan will take the viewers through the bustling streets of Agra into their sweet abode in Teacher’s colony. The couple’s life takes an interesting turn when glamorous English teacher, Taara, played by Priyanka Purohit, enters their lives as their colleague. Priyanka talking about why she opted to play the role, she said, "the concept of the Tera Kya Hoga Alia? intrigued me. I had taken some time off work and I was certain I wanted to make a comeback with Optimystix production. I have worked with them before and my experience was really amazing."

Talking about her character she said that Taraa is a new age girl, who has found her way in a small town of Agra only to pursue her passion and give back to the world by teaching. She further added, "she is glamorous, sophisticated and full of life. After pursuing her studies abroad, instead of opting for some elite schools or colleges to work in, she decided to be a teacher and teach English in a school in Agra."

Baby joy



Picture courtesy/Jay Bhanushali's Instagram account.

Jay Bhanushali and Mahhi Vij are blessed with a baby girl. On August 22, the couple took to their respective social media handles to share the news. Bhanushali also posted a picture of him kissing the newborn's feet and captioned it, "The future just arrived (sic)."

