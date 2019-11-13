Telly tattle: Big B back at work; Shweta Tiwari on domestic abuse charges

Amitabh Bachchan, who had been unwell over the weekend, is on the road to recovery. He has resumed shooting for Kaun Banega Crorepati at Film City. Unit sources say Big B is fine and shows no signs of ill-health. This season's fourth crorepati is jail superintendent Ajeet Kumar Singh from Bihar. The former employee of the Indian Railways says being a voracious reader helped him crack the questions.

Happy space

Shweta Tiwari, who returns to the small screen with Mere Dad Ki Dulhan, opened up about levelling domestic abuse charges against husband Abhinav Shukla. At the launch of the show, she said, "The relationship was like an infection in my body, which I have operated on and removed. Now, I have so many things to look forward to with a smile."

Shweta shared in an interview, "I want to ask those people who are saying how her marriage can go wrong even for the second time. I want to ask them why things can't go wrong. At least, I have the courage to face it and come out in open and talk about the problem. Whatever, I am doing today is for the betterment of my family and my kids. There are so many people out there who are married but still have boyfriend and girlfriends. I think I am better than them at least I have guts to come out and say dude I don't want to stay with you."

Family ties

Aalisha Panwar and Gaurav Bajaj feature in the upcoming show, Meri Gudiya. They play parents to a four-year-old girl in the family drama. Bajaj is also going to be a dad in real life for the first time, so he is looking forward to playing a father on screen as well. The show airs in December.

