Telly Tattle: Bigg Boss 13 participant Arti Singh has no worries; Surbhi Chandna's Bengali love

Arti Singh has no qualms doing household chores; while Surbhi Chandna's got a new BFF
Every year, Bigg Boss (BB) contestants squabble over sharing household chores. BB13 participant Arti Singh says she won't face any trouble in that regard. "I have no qualms doing household chores. From cooking to cleaning, I have done it all."
Surbhi Chandna and Sayantani Ghosh are new BFFs
Surbhi Chandna's love for the Bengali language has seen her bond with Sanjivani co-star Sayantani Ghosh. "Surbhi is keen to learn Bengali. She is a wonderful girl, and I call her Puchkee affectionately," says Ghosh.
Mishap on the sets of Vidya
Meera Deosthale had a freak accident on the set of Vidya. After filming an action sequence, the crew had stacked up the sticks used in the scene, on a ledge. Unfortunately, the bundle fell on the actor, leading to minor injuries.
Katrina Kaif on Salman Khan's mind
While welcoming the contestants into the Bigg Boss house, host Salman Khan referred to Koena Mitra as Katrina Kaif. He could not stop laughing about his faux pas. He also wondered out loud why he was remembering Kat. Fans have been telling him that this is what happens when you spend a lot of time with someone. Whether by accident or design, Sallu loves pulling Kat's leg and imitating her Hindi accent.
