Telly Tattle: Deepika Singh to play mother in Kavach 2

Television actress Deepika Singh will soon be playing a mother in Kavach 2

Deepika Singh on sets of Kavach 2

With the writers introducing a new track on Kavach 2, Deepika Singh will soon be seen playing a mother. In keeping with the story's premise, the production team has been adorning the set with toys. Stating that she takes some of them home for son Sohum, Singh says, "I have already picked up eight stuffed toys for Soham. Of course, I make sure to pay for them."

Family away from home



Aniruddh Dave and Ashnoor Kaur.

The set of Patiala Babes is home to more than 17 stray dogs. The unit has taken the responsibility of looking after them. Aniruddh Dave, who is often seen spending his free time with the canines, says, "It hurts to leave my Mui [Dave's shih tzu] back home every morning. I look forward to coming to work because of these babies on the set. I am a huge dog-lover and every break I get, I spend it with them."

Rajesh Kumar: The resemblance with Rishi Kapoor is a boon



Rajesh Kumar with Rishi Kapoor

Sarabhai Vs Sarabhai actor Rajesh Kumar talks about his resemblance to Rishi Kapoor. The actor talking about the same said, "Since my childhood. People would compare me with the Rishi Kapoor of Mera Naam Joker. With time, I am told, the resemblance only increased. I just acknowledge the fact and somewhere down the line, I feel happy that not only by personality but we're also in the same profession. I resemble Rishi Kapoor but also I wish I could be as good as an actor he is. He will always be a star who gave movies one after the other where his performance was amazing. Be it a comedy role, romance or the action he did, it was done with so much of conviction."

When asked did it prove to be a boon or a bane? He said, "Since the time I have known I have been carrying it with me. It never turned to be a bane, the resemblance with Rishi Kapoor is a boon."

Tinseltown on Twitter

July: In an exclusive content collaboration with Twitter, mid-day reveals the top five TV actors on social media, and why their handles lorded over the platform in the previous month:

1. Securing this month's top spot is Kapil Sharma: @KapilSharmaK9. He tweeted an inspiring quote by Dr APJ Abdul Kalam about the value of hard work. The stand-up comedian also shared a picture of himself from his qawaali performance on The Kapil Sharma Show, which garnered over 31k likes from his followers.

2. Continuing to amuse his fans with his unique style, Sunil Grover: @WhoSunilGrover tweeted a video of himself opening a bottle with his hand, lightly mocking the #bottlecapchallenge. Grover also expressed his hope about India's win at the #CWC19 semi-finals to which several fans suggested divine intervention.

3. Gautam Rode: @gautam_rode made it to this month's chart as he shared a throwback commercial that he had shot with Aamir Khan. Rode also tweeted a video of his first sangeet dance rehearsal with his wife Pankhuri Awasthy, which won fans' hearts.

4. Youth star Niti Taylor: @niti_taylor won appreciation from all quarters after she posted her song, Cappuccino, with Abhishek Verma. She also shared a fun video when the song crossed 1mn views within 12 hours of its release.

5. Rannivjay Singha: @rannvijaysingha amused his fans by sharing a meme about a funny interaction between Roger Federer and Sachin Tendulkar. Adding to the delight of his fans, the Roadies star tweeted some pictures from the reality show.

