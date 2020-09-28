Telly Tattle: Delnaaz Irani's relief from laughter

Typecast in comic roles, Delnaaz Irani finds it refreshing to feature in Choti Sarrdaarni as it does not require her to raise the guffaws. She is the latest addition to the drama. Irani plays a negative character, Martha, who has landed from Serbia to make things difficult for protagonist Meher (Nimrit Kaur Ahluwalia).

Romance in the hills

Dil To Happy Hai Ji actor Ansh Bagri features in the web series, Love Ka Panga, co-starring Asha Negi. The romantic-comedy was shot in Manali and Shimla. "Asha and I have known each other for quite some time. We had a great time shooting together in the picturesque locations," says Bagri.

Sudden change

After the show took a 20-year leap, Savi Thakur found himself been roped in as lead actor of Guddan Tumse Na Ho Payega. "I know it's not easy to suddenly find a new hero in an ongoing show. But wait and watch; as you will love my character, Agastya. He's flawed, but sharp and manipulative," says Thakur, who was earlier seen in Jamai Raja and Namah.

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news