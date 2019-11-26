Telly tattle: Devoleena Bhattacharjee to quit Bigg Boss 13?

Devoleena Bhattacharjee has fallen ill in the Bigg Boss house. While Vishal Aditya Singh has been taking care of his co-contestant, it seems the actor can barely stand up, let alone do the chores. Sources inform that a doctor has advised her bed rest. She may not perform this week's task. Does this mean the actor is quitting the show?



Vrushika Mehta

Slambook

One superpower you wish to possess?

I have been a fan of Harry Potter. So, I want his invisibility cloak or the power to be invisible.

Who did you last fantasise about?

I fantasised about dancing with Hrithik Roshan.

The last nightmare you had?

That I lost all my money.

One secret no one knows?

That I bite my nails.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Sex And The City.

Minissha takes the digital route

Minissha Lamba, who has been away from the B-Town scene for a while, forays into the web space with Kasak. The Deepak Pandey-directed series seeks inspiration from nurse Aruna Shanbaug's case who spent 42 years in a vegetative state as a result of sexual assault. Lamba, who plays a social worker, says, "I got teary-eyed when I heard the story." Kasak also stars Hate Story 4 (2018) actor Ihana Dhillon.

