Telly Tattle: Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya's dental mission!

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Divyanka Tripathi Dahiya posted a glimpse of what it is like to visit a dentist during the pandemic. A nagging tooth pain prompted immediate attention. The doctor was in full PPE kit and the actor took the necessary precautions of wearing a mask and gloves. "I am flashing my pearlies, but you are missing the spectacular display," she teased fans.

Divyanka, who is married to TV actor Vivek Dahiya, rose to prominence with her double role in the show Banoo Main Teri Dulhann but has gained massive fandom with show Ye Hai Mohabbatein. She reprised her role Ishita for Yeh Hai Chahatein, a spin-off series of Yeh Hai Mohabbatein. Divyanka and Vivek will soon start their own production house called One Reason Films. The banner was registered two years ago.

Trying times

The lack of availability of medical help for her mother, who tested positive for COVID-19, made Deepika Singh tweet to the authorities concerned. The Diya Aur Baati Hum actor also wanted her father and grandmother to be tested. The authorities then swung into action. She also highlighted the plight of patients in the capital.

Back home

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh, who had tested positive for COVID-19, is back home. After spending 10 days in a hospital in Rishikesh, the actor has not yet tested negative. She will be living in isolation for five days and then do the test again. Singh, who had been spending sleepless nights in the hospital, was keen to return home.

