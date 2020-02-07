Telly tattle: Doli Armaano Ki actor Neha Marda back on TV; Varun Grover loves cats and nail polish

Piya Albelaa and Doli Armaano Ki actor Neha Marda is back on the tube with Rishton Mein Kyun Katti Batti. The slice-of-life drama revolves around how children interpret the various dimensions of their parents' relationship. Marda plays Anjali, a mum of two. "The show is an unfiltered kids' point of view of the adult world," she says.

Nailed it

Sacred Games writer Varun Grover loves cats and, of late, nail polish. The stand-up comic and lyricist says it makes his hands look beautiful. Grover shared a snapshot flaunting his bright, colourful talons on his Instastory with the caption, "Why should it only be a woman's thing when guys are wearing earrings and growing their hair long (sic)." When a section of netizens questioned him, he wrote, "I am coming from the same world of conditioning as everyone but now when I think about it... it feels bizarre that a simple act of putting colour on nails can be considered so gendered and scandalous (sic)." For those who loved it, especially women, Grover shared the brand and colour chart. We like.

Force-feed

Yeh Teri Galiyan actors Avinash Mishra, who plays Shantanu, and Vrushika Mehta, who features in a double role (Asmita/Devika), made merry at a celebration to mark the romantic drama's 400-episode milestone.

