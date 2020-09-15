Telly Tattle: Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2 actors Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur are busy planting memories

Ek Duje ke Vaaste 2 actors Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur planted 25 rose saplings around the set. "These saplings will remind us all of the happy moments we spent on the set, in Bhopal," says Kapur. The idea germinated from a scene in the daily soap.

Slambook: Rajesh Kumar

What is something you can't do?

Build muscles.

Your worst project?

Maharaj Ki Jai Ho.

One thing on your wishlist?

To act with Kamal Haasan.

What is something you will not be doing in 10 years?

Acting.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Chris Evans.

One bitchy comment you made about a co-actor?

"When will you start acting?"

Shamin Mannan is getting great feedback for her new look!

Actress Shamin Manan is back in the limelight with a new show titled Ram Pyaare Sirf Humare. Interestingly, she has a very different look in the show. A look we have never seen her in before. Speaking of which Shamin says, ”I am playing a character called Koyal and I just love the new look. I was excited about it from the moment I did my trials and look test. The team has created a super interesting and glamorous look for Koyal.”

Keep scrolling to read more news

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.

Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news