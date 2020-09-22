Telly Tattle: Ek Duje Ke Vaaste goes digital to make way for KBC

Fans will have to switch to OTT to see their favourite actors Mohit Kumar and Kanikka Kapur as Ek Duje Ke Vaaste (EDKV) shifts to SonyLIV to make way for Kaun Banega Crorepati season 12 from September 28. "The advent of KBC brings a relative change in the weekday programming line-up. [EDKV] enjoys a strong resonance with the digital audience, and we are certain that the story, going forward, will continue to engage and entertain," says Ashish Golwalkar, content head, SET.

Left, right, left

Playing an IPS officer in his next, Ghum Hai Kisikey Pyaar Meiin, Neil Bhatt says that he was inspired by the men in uniform for his role. "I am playing an officer for the third time. I drew inspiration from IPS officers Vijay Salaskar and Himanshu Roy," says Bhatt.

Slambook: Rushad Rana

What was your last nightmare?

That I was falling from a height and got stuck around snakes.

Your worst project?

Ye Faasle (2011). The director did not keep his promises.

What is something you can't do?

Say no to people.

Television show/series you've binged on recently?

Aarya and Paatal Lok.

Who do you turn to when you're sad?

A good film or prayers.

