Telly Tattle: Ekta Kapoor bids adieu to Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel-starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein

It's curtains for Divyanka Tripathi and Karan Patel-starrer Yeh Hai Mohabbatein after six years. Producer Ekta Kapoor shared the news on Instagram and wrote, "Every end is a beginning ... every bye is a hi.... let's meet soon in ' alt'ernate or parallel universe (sic)." Buzz is that she will cast the actors in one of her upcoming web shows.

Salman swings to the rescue

Host Salman Khan was forced to step into the Bigg Boss house when contestant Rashami Desai broke down on hearing that beau and housemate Arhaan Khan was married with a kid. Desai claimed she had no clue about it. When she could not stop sobbing, Khan took it upon himself to pacify her. He also questioned her if she can still trust Arhaan.

Big screen call

Bhage Re Maan and Woh Rehnewali Mehlon Ki actor Karuna Pandey, who was last seen in the Nawazuddin Siddiqui and Athiya Shetty-starrer Motichoor Chaknachoor, has bagged another Bollywood film, Love Hackers. The thriller revolves around cybercrime. She says the lines between TV and films are blurring.

