Telly Tattle: Ekta Kapoor ropes in father Jeetendra for her web series Baarish

The video of the veteran Bollywood actor Jeetendra agreeing to do a role in Baarish Season 2 is doing the rounds on the internet, fans were eagerly waiting to see him on the screen once again. Finally, the wait will be over as, Jeetendra will be seen making his digital debut in the second season of ALTBalaji and ZEE5's Baarish. He will be seen playing the character of Jeetu Bhai Choksey, full of life, young at heart but infinitely wise in his mind in the web series, very similar to his real-life personality.

The Jumping Jack will be seen as Anuj's (Sharman Joshi) mentor from the past, who comes into the picture at a point when Anuj has to restart his life as a businessman, but also plays cupid for Anuj and Gauravi (played by Asha Negi) and tries to mend ways between them. Just like his true self, Jeetu Bhai will brighten the screens with his fit & fine persona and electrifying energy.

Jeetendra has started shooting for the series and daughter Ekta welcomed him on her social media, saying, "Cast this new cute boy (new on digital) in a cameo in #baarish2! Well well he is cute !!!."

In the previous season of Baarish, the audience witnessed an unusual tale of Gauravi, a middle-class girl, and Anuj, a rich businessman and embraced their complex love story with open arms. The new season will start from where it left while making some new additions.

The Cheats - Mouni Roy

What's your cheat meal:

Since I am a Bengali, I am a rice person. It has carbs, but I eat it every day.

Cheat meal VS cheat day:

I consume rice every day, but try and eat clean otherwise. My eating style is pretty much a staple.

Do you compensate for it:

If there is an important shoot coming up, for which I must look fit, I will probably begin having light dinners, and exercise (stretching and flexibility work) regularly. Mine is not a strict diet, but a disciplined one.

Festive cheer

Lohri may be on January 13 but Choti Sarrdaarni actors Amal Sehrawat and Anita Raaj were spotted celebrating it at Film City. It is part of a special segment on the show.

