Telly tattle: Elnaaz Norouzi, Bhagyashree, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Apte travel to Dubai for this reason!

Elnaaz Norouzi, Bhumika Chawla, Bhagyashree, Sanya Malhotra and Radhika Apte jetted off to Dubai for an art event. Making the most of the glitzy gala, the women upped their sartorial style. While Bhagyashree preferred the six yards, Norouzi and Apte stepped out in identical colours — red. Thankfully, there was no red carpet. Though they have not collaborated on any project, it was refreshing to see them bond over fashion and art. Bhagyashree's actor son Abhimanyu Dassani wondered what his mother and Malhotra spoke about.

For the uninitiated, Bhagyashree is gearing up for a grand historical with Baahubali star Prabhas, and fans cannot wait!

Triple offering

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai and Yeh Rishtey Hain Pyaar Ke producer Rajan Shahi is coming up with a new show Anupamaa, which is the remake of the Bengali serial, Sreemoyee. It marks his hattrick on the same channel. Shahi makes sure his mother Deepa, who is his lucky mascot, is always present at the launch of his shows. The titular role is essayed by Rupali Ganguly. Sudhanshu Pandey plays her husband in the relationship saga. Says Ganguly, "Being a mother, I can relate to the different aspects of the character."

It's in her genes

When it comes to fitness, actors seek inspiration from colleagues or matinee idols. However, Simran Budharup, who plays Saavi Sharma on Nazar, looks up to her parents (Rajesh and Harminder) as her role models. She hits the gym with them everyday. The family that works out together, stays together.

