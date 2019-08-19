Telly tattle: Fans upset with Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai's track; vent anger on social media

television

The track change in Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai makes fan furious but Mohsin Shivangi give a sigh of relief while Pranitaa Pandit collaborates with Ekta Kapoor again

Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi in a still from Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai.

Irate fans of Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai have taken to social media to vent their anger about the sudden change in the track on the show. All hell broke loose when Kartik (Mohsin Khan) referred to Naira (Shivangi Joshi) as his ex-wife. The makers have already introduced a new character Vedika (Pankhuri Awasthy) as Kartik's partner, and the last episode saw them getting married to each other. Producer Rajan Shahi found his banner (Directors Kut) trending on Twitter and receiving hate mails.

In fact, the show's fans started the trend, 'RIP DirectorsKutProductions'. Ye Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai is the longest-running show on the sitcom and is in its tenth year. The daily soap made stars out of Kartik Naira (Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi). The loyal fans of the show haven't been very happy with the current track and have been dying to see Kaira (Kartik and Naira) getting together, and they went on to trend #RIPDirectorsKutProductions ever since they saw Kartik addressing Naira as his ex-wife in the recently telecast episode. Fans are commenting on social media and expressing their rage. Even the new wife Vedika played by Pankhuri Awasthy is facing the wrath of the netizens. How and when will 'Kaira' reunite is everyone's question.

I have loved and worshipped Kaira from the past 3 years it's very hard to let go but I have to do it for my own sanity. I really want to watch today's episode for Kaira but know it's just going to break my heart into a million pieces so not watching till Vedika says bye. #yrkkh — Aslesha Salkar (@AsleshaSalkar) August 19, 2019

A user, on the other hand, admitted that he isn't a fan of the show but understands how does it feel when one's favourite show gets "destroyed".

I AM NOT A VIEWER OF #YRKKH BUTBUT DEFINITELY A FAN PARTH FAN AND I KNOW HOW MUCH IT HURTS WHEN YOUR FAVOURITE's SHOW GETS DESTROYED #RIPDirectorsKutProduction

I AM WITH YOU ALL — parthian alwz (@AlwzParthian) August 17, 2019

Grey is cool

Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki actor Pranitaa Pandit is back on the scene with Kawach. She plays a clairvoyant who spells trouble on the show. The supernatural drama marks her ninth collaboration with producer Ekta Kapoor. Pandit is glad to go grey. "Playing negative roles is what makes me happy. They lend themselves to a lot of drama," she says.

