Telly tattle: Harssh A Singh plays doctor; Pranitaa Pandit to be a mama soon!

After featuring in digital shows like Romil & Jugal (2017) and Ragini MMS Returns (2017), Harssh A Singh plays a doctor in Nikkhil Advani's upcoming web series, Mumbai Diaries 26/11, starring Konkona Sensharma and Mohit Raina. "The digital era is here to stay in the times of social distancing and lockdown," says Singh, who was also part of the Taapsee Pannu-starrer Thappad.

Baby on the way

On Wednesday, Kasam — Tere Pyar Ki actor Pranitaa Pandit took to social media to announce that she is seven months pregnant. She is craving for hometown Delhi's street food, which she cannot gorge on due to the pandemic. Pranitaa tied the knot with businessman Shivi Pandit in 2014.

