Telly Tattle: Heli Daruwala to be seen in romantic song; Rati Pandey sings for her niece

After featuring in composer-singer Darshan Raval's music video, Dil mera blast, Naagin 3 and Daastan-e-Mohabbat actor Heli Daruwala will be seen in the video of Karan Sehmbi's romantic track, Aameen, which releases next week. The crooner's previous song, Main dekhu teri photo, was a chartbuster. "I used to keep humming Main dekhu teri photo and here I am with him in his next song," she says. The unit wrapped up the shoot just before the lockdown was announced.

Rati Pandey sings for her niece's first birthday

Rati Pandey, who is playing the lead role in, Devi Aadi Parashakti from Dangal TV, is beaming with joy these days. The talented actress recently celebrated her niece's 1st birthday. She sang and dedicated a special song for her niece Yashika. Rati's brother Rakesh and sister-in-law Deepshikha became parents last year and on May 21 the whole family was super-happy celebrating with the Munchkin!

Rati Pandey captioned the video, "Dedicating this song to my angel on her special day. This special song is one of my angel’s favorite and she loves to listen to this from me… Happy 1st birthday to my naughty, cutie little princess… I love you more than I can ever express to any form or language… you are a blessing for all of us and for the people around you... May you swoon in good fortune and happiness…Lots of love from buaaaa mumma [sic]."

What's on the menu?

Arjun Bijlani and Neha Swami celebrated their seventh wedding anniversary at their Lokhandwala home by providing their dining area with a restaurant ambience. Son Ayaan extended a helping hand and even took the meal orders. They FaceTimed relatives and friends who surprised them with cakes. It proved to be a memorable celebration during the lockdown.

