Telly Tattle: Himansh Kohli turns baker; Rishina Kandhari wants to play the lead

The coronavirus lockdown has taught all of us to make the most of what we have. Everyone, including celebrities, has taken advantage of the free time and taught themselves something new. The one thing most people have learnt is cooking. From commoners to celebrities, they have all tried to bring out their inner chef and show off their creations.

Himansh Kohli, too, has joined the bandwagon by turning baker. The actor took to Instagram to reveal his masterpiece. In the picture, he is holding a baking tin with what looks like a loaf of bread. He captioned the pic as, "Mr Quarantine Baker."

The actor is currently with his family in Delhi. He was in Mumbai during the lockdown but as soon as the domestic flight services resumed, he flew to Delhi to be with his parents.

Himansh made his debut in the entertainment industry with Channel V's Humse Hai Life. He made his Bollywood debut with Divya Khosla Kumar's Yaariyan in 2014.

Rishi Kandhari is ready to play the lead

Actress Rishina Kandhari has been known for her roles in shows such as Yeh Un Dinon Ki Baat Hai, Tu Sooraj Main Saanjh Piyaji and many others. She can currently be seen in the Sony TV show Ishaaron Ishaaron Mein. Be it grey characters or positive roles, Rishina has always portrayed each character with the same integrity.

However, the actress says that she is now on the lookout for main lead characters. "Initially, when I started, my daughter was very young. So, I stayed away from lead roles as they are very time-consuming. And later, I got famous for all the parallel roles that I played in my shows. Now, that I can devote my time fully to a project, I am ready to take the main lead," she says.

Kettan Singh's book recommendations

Actor Kettan Singh has a few book recommendations for us. "I have read many books but the Harry Potter series remains my favourite. Apart from that, I have read Blink by Malcolm Gladwell. This is the one book that I always suggest to people who actually want to awaken to their subconscious self. It’s a very good book. I have read the Life of Tesla, that is one of my favourites. The immortals of Meluha, all three Books by Amish Tripathi are amazing. It is like watching a film. I love all three of them," he says.

He further adds, "Book reading is a habit that is inculcated since childhood but not all children continue it. Books give perspective to mind which is food for thought. Books one must read regularly. Lockdown has for sure made many people get back to reading. Creativity is stimulated too as while reading a book too one gets a lot of ideas." He further adds, "Book reading is one habit which all should maintain forever. It enriches you from within."

