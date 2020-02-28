Telly Tattle: Hiten Tejwani begins shooting for Hum: Ek Makaan Ek Dukaan; Qurbaan Hua gets a rocking launch

Laugh along

Small screen actors Sangita Ghosh, Shweta Gulati, Balwinder Singh Suri, Jayesh Thakkar and Vishal Kotian are teaming up for writer-director Paritosh Painter's new play, Three Cheers. The comic caper, produced by Rashmin Majithia, opens this weekend. Rehearsals have been hectic, but there is nothing better than performing in front of a live audience, say the actors.

Back on scene



Hiten Tejwan

After Haiwan: The Monster, Hiten Tejwani will be seen in Vidya producer Mahesh Pandey's upcoming show, Hum: Ek Makaan Ek Dukaan. The actor, who plays the lead role, has begun shooting for the joint family drama in Rishikesh. Tejwani is best remembered as Karan Virani in Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi.

Sonali and Amir Jaffar's new show Qurbaan Hua gets a rocking launch!

Acclaimed producer duo Sonali and Amir Jaffar, whose show Tujhse Hai Raabta has been a phenomenal hit, have come up with another new show titled Qurbaan Hua on Zee TV. The show was launched on Tuesday at Ambica Acropolis, Andheri. The lead actors Karan Jotwani and Pratibha Ranta attended the launch along with the rest of the team including actress Parakh Madan. The producer duo was seen attending to every guest personally.

Qurbaan Hua's first episode was screened for the guests and the team got amazing feedback from the guests present there. The lead pair of Tujhse hai Raabta, Sehban Azim and Reem Shaikh also attended the launch and loved the new show. Ayaam Mehta and Nishad Vaidya, who are are also part of Qurbaan Hua were seen enjoying at the party and mingling with the guests.

"I hope the audience will continue to give us love, the way they have been doing. I am grateful to the team for putting in such hard work," said an elated Sonali.

