Telly Tattle: How Kumkum Bhagya actress Naina Singh made a fan's dream come true

Naina Singh, last seen in Kumkum Bhagya, made an ardent fan's dream come true. The actor made a pitstop at her fan's home in Nagpur during a visit. "I tricked her into believing that I am sending her gifts. She hugged me and cried on seeing me. Her smile was a priceless memory," says Singh.

Slambook: Darshan Kumaar

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of invisibility.

Place you were first kissed?

In the car.

What do you first notice about someone when you meet them?

I look into their eyes because aankhen hamesha sach bolti hai.

What is something you can't do?

I can't cheat anyone.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

Hrithik Roshan is a complete package — great body, a dancer and an actor.

