Telly tattle: How Roadies gang leaders took Neha Dhupia to task

It began with Rannvijay Singha introducing a task to the contestants, wherein every gang had to lift their leaders on a palanquin, and Neha Dhupia voiced her concerns

MTV Roadies Real Heroes

Things are heating up on MTV Roadies Real Heroes with gang leaders Neha Dhupia and Prince Narula squabbling. For the first time, ringmaster Rannvijay Singh had to warn leaders to stop fighting.

It began with Rannvijay introducing a task to the contestants, wherein every gang had to lift their leaders on a palanquin. Dhupia got apprehensive thinking if her team will be able to lift her carefully. As she voiced her fears, the other gang leaders took her to task.

In other news, Neha Dhupia recently celebrated her first wedding anniversary with Angad Bedi on May 10. Neha Dhupia and Angad Bedi were accompanied by their baby daughter Mehr on their anniversary getaway to Mauritius.

Here's a picture from their island vacation:

The actress and talk show host told mid-day that the vacation will give her a well-deserved break with her family. She said, "Ours is young love. Angad and I didn't spend much time with each other before our marriage. So this feels like our dating phase. Every day, I feel I can't love him more, but I just do."

On it being baby Mehr's first flight, Dhupia said, "It's a tough flight for a little baby, but we are going to do it. It's Mehr's first trip abroad. The first time I ever travelled out of the country was Mauritius, and it is the same with my daughter. We had her passport made when she was a month-and-a-half old, and her photograph saw her all swaddled up in clothes."

Akshay's got an ear for it!

Akshay Oberoi, who is currently shooting for several web shows, is seen in a new look these days. The actor has been wearing earrings. He especially pierced his ears at a Bandra studio for his upcoming series, Flesh, due to the requirements of the role.

Swara Bhaskar is his co-star in the show. As he is simultaneously shooting for another digital show, Hum, Tum And Them, he has decided to adopt the earring look in it as well.

In related news, Akshay was raised in New York, but chose not to make a career out there. He had told mid-day in an interview, "I thought I would establish myself here quicker than I would in Hollywood. I expected to get meatier parts. I know I'm not as successful as Ranbir Kapoor; but then again, I am not Rishi Kapoor's son. With 10 to 11 films behind me, I'm happy with my career graph. It would not have happened there. I would have played a terrorist or something random. Mira Nair, who has been my idol, asked me the same question when I recently met her. And she agreed with

my viewpoint."

