Telly tattle: How the holi celebrations almost went wrong for Shabir Ahluwalia and Sriti Jha

While performing for the Holi special show, Rang Malang, Shabir Ahluwalia (Abhi of Kumkum Bhagya) had to face blows from co-actor Sriti Jha. As the background dancers threw colours during their act, Jha was momentarily blinded. The fast-paced dance moves made her accidentally hit Ahluwalia on his face and body. He also had to contend with colour in his eyes. Well, hope this didn't detriment their celebrations and they continued with their mirth.

Fear is the key

Bharti Singh has entered the Rohit Shetty hosted show, Khatron Ke Khiladi 10, with a mission. She wants to torture the contestants, including writer husband Haarsh Limbachiyaa. This is her way of testing the physical strength and patience of the participants. Given her comic timing, we hope she also adds some humour to the show that's otherwise driven by fear, panic, and danger. The viewers and the contestants would be relieved too!

Mind your language

From playing a comic character in Shubh Mangal Savdhan (2017) to a girl who detests waxing in the web show Aafat, Anshul Chauhan doesn't shy away from experimenting. She is now seen as Sakshi, an outspoken small-town girl, on the digital show, Operation MBBS. Chauhan's biggest challenge of playing a medical student was getting the Marathi accent right as her character is a Maharashtrian. "I had to get rid of my heavy Delhi accent," she says.

