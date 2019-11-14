Telly tattle: I knew about Siddharth and Shefali long before she agreed for Bigg Boss, Parag Tyagi

Ever since Shefali Jariwala entered the Bigg Boss 13 house there has been tattle about her and ex-flame Siddharth Shukla who is also part of the Salman Khan hosted show. Actor husband Parag Tyagi says, "Shefali and I don't hide anything from each other. I knew about Siddharth and her long before she agreed for Bigg Boss. Everyone has a past. After so many years, it doesn't matter." Tyagi also finds Shukla a strong contender for the Bigg Boss crown "but at the same time, I am not in favour of his disrespectful behaviour."

Single act

In the thick of his prep for the Jennifer Winget-starrer Beyhadh 2, Shivin Narang landed a chance to shoot for a single. The actor has been cast opposite Divya Khosla Kumar in the reboot of Falguni Pathak's chartbuster, Yaad piya ki aane lagi. "I was young when the original released but I still remember Falguni's voice in it," he says. This is Narang's second single after Dil Zaffran.

For a cause

To mark Children's Day today, Tanuj Virwani is gifting a part of his collection of superhero figures and comic books to an NGO working for underprivileged children. The actor is a Marvel and DC fan and has a room filled with memorabilia. Virwani will be next seen in the web series Inside Edge 2.

Cool dude demon

After the supernatural thriller Aghori, Malhar Pandya has now been roped in for Nazar. He plays a demon who masquerades as a cool dude in the paranormal drama. After essaying negative roles in Kasam Tere Pyaar Ki and Ishqbaaz, Pandya says playing the baddie "gives an actor a high. Negative roles are more fun." He adds, "The supernatural genre is more exciting than daily soaps. I am crazy about magic."

