Telly tattle: Iqbal Khan plays Big Bull; Sonu Nigam croons devotional track

Playing Big Bull

On Tuesday, we told you that Abhishek Bachchan is playing stockbroker Harshad Mehta in Kookie Gulati's untitled next. Now, TV actor Mohammed Iqbal Khan (Kahiin To Hoga and Kkavyanjali) is also playing the Big Bull in Ullu App's upcoming web series, The Bull Of Dalal Street. The actor says, "There have been films and digital shows on the same subject, but the presentation is different." The web series also stars Ashmit Patel and Dil Se Dil Tak actor Kunal Verma.

Dose of Nostalgia

After seeing contestants do the disco on the reality show Dance Deewane, judge Madhuri Dixit Nene got nostalgic. "The '80s is my favourite era. I love disco dancing. I want it to come back. The lachak and jhatkas in it are unmatchable," she says. Bappi Lahiri, the king of disco, certainly has a reason to cheer.

US tour under fire

The Federation of Western India Cine Employees (FWICE) has sent a notice to singers Udit Narayan, Alka Yagnik and Kumar Sanu instructing them to bow out of an event in the US, organised by Pakistani national Moazzma Hunain, on November 17. Considering the current Indo-Pak climate, the FWICE does not want the Indian film fraternity to associate with anyone from across the border.

Sonu Nigam croons devotional track for Namah

Star Plus is all set to take audiences on a trip of the never heard tale of friendship of two unique entities and divinities, the two gods from Hindu mythology - Shiva and Vishnu. This is the first time ever in the history of television where a show will narrate the tales of friendship between the two Gods and thereby maintain nature's balance. Known to give mythology a refreshing angle, the channel has associated with legendary singer Sonu Nigam to lend his voice for the track. The song has been crafted beautifully with soulful lyrics and who better than Sonu Nigam to sing for Lord Vishnu. The track has been composed by Puneet Dixit who has created multiple songs for various television shows. This is also the first time, Sonu Nigam has recorded an 8D audio track.

Krissann Barretto's boyfriend to enter MTV Ace of Space 2?

Just a day after contestant Salman Zaidi confessed his feelings for fellow contestant and actor Krissann Barretto on MTV Ace of Space 2, we hear that Krissann's boyfriend, actor Adhish Khanna is soon going to make an appearance on the house. This would be a part of the surprise planned by Mastermind Vikas Gupta and it is expected that Adhish will make an entry to the house in the upcoming episodes.

The recent episodes saw a growing spark between Krissann and Salman, with a new bond brewing between the two! Now with Adhish's entry into the show, would it a lead to a complicated love triangle?

