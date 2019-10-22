Telly tattle: Is Vishal Dadlani the highest paid judge of Indian Idol?

Given the success of the 10th edition of Indian Idol last year, tattle about the revised fee for the show's judges has been doing the rounds of social media. While rumours have suggested that Vishal Dadlani was being paid Rs 4.5 lakh for each episode, the musician suggests the figure may be far more than anticipated. "I wouldn't get out of bed for the amounts being talked about," he says.

Sources close to the singer suggest that he is taking home the biggest piece of the pie. Indian Idol is currently being judged by Dadlani, Neha Kakkar and Anu Malik.

Ansh Bagri to hit the silver screen

After wrapping up Dil Toh Happy Hai Ji in August, Ansh Bagri was keen on a big screen offer. Now, the actor has landed a role in Rajat Bakshi’s Vellapanti, in which he plays a go-getter who wants to make a quick buck. Bagri was earlier seen in Days Of Tafree (2016).

Sanjay Gangnani's lady avatar

Kundali Bhagya actor Sanjay Gangnani, who plays Prithvi Malhotra, in the show dressed up as a woman for a sequence. By the end of the shoot, he had a headache due to the weight of the wig and a body ache due to the heavily embellished costume. Though he was in pain, unit hands were in splits seeing him get into character.

