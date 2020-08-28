Telly tattle: It's not the same for Big B after COVID positive; Jay Soni's digital debut

After shooting a promo, Amitabh Bachchan has begun prepping for Kaun Banega Crorepati. The safety measures on the set of the quiz show at Film City, Goregaon, made Big B write, "The world has become a different place." Shooting for the show in the new normal is proving to be a distinct experience for him. He shared pictures from the set and added, "The work routine begins, as does the prep for KBC 12. Safety, care and precautions all in place." The show is slated to roll in October.

After fully recovering from Covid-19, the cine icon has started shooting for the 12th season of the popular quiz show, "Kaun Banega Crorepati". He has shared his thoughts on the resumption of shooting along with pictures from the set, stressing that the show is being shot with due precautions, safety measures and social distancing. Bachchan was hospitalised after testing Covid-19 positive and discharged after testing negative on August 2.

Rajesh positive

The shooting of the upcoming show, Excuse Me, Madam, was stopped after lead actor Rajesh Kumar tested positive for COVID-19. The actor is in quarantine at his Goregaon home. Producers Sanjay and Benaifer Kohli have begun sanitising the set at Film City. Kumar's co-actors have been told to get themselves tested for the virus and take precautions.

Back on scene

Jay Soni, best remembered as Ishaan on Sasural Genda Phool, makes his digital debut with Twisted 3. The actor is back on the scene after a hiatus. "It's amazing to return on the set after a gap," he says. "My character is of a wealthy and influential guy, who is a player and a mastermind in the web series," he adds.

