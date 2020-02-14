Telly tattle: Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi up for a time leap; Sanjay Gagnani in Naagin 4

After completing 100 episodes, Jag Jaanani Maa Vaishno Devi is now gearing up for a time leap. Maisha Dixit, who plays the young Vaishno Devi, is bidding adieu to the mythological drama. The makers are finalising an actor to play the grown-up version. Telly actors Diana Khan, Niyati Fatnani, Samishka Jaiswal and Anushka Sen are under consideration.

Hiss and tell

Sanjay Gagnani, who plays baddie Prithvi Malhotra in Kundali Bhagya, has been roped in for Naagin 4. After Jasmin Bhasin quit the show, the makers were in a tight spot about how to take the story forward. Now, they have decided to introduce a new character in the drama about shape-shifting snakes. Wonder if he plays a naag.

Single is fun

Valentine's Day is all about couples but singer Shalmali Kholgade feels being single also defines happiness and fun. She is celebrating the emotion through her latest single, Kalle kalle. The dance number tells singles all around the world that they should be proud of what they are and there's no need to wait for a Prince Charming or a dream girl to sweep you off your feet.

