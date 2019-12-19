Telly tattle: Jahaan Arora gets hitched to girlfriend Latansha Raichandani

Your browser does not support the audio element. Your browser does not support the audio element.

Naamkarann actor Jahaan Arora has got hitched to long-time girlfriend Latansha Raichandani. He took fans by surprise as he shared pictures from the low-key ceremony attended by family and close friends. He captioned the post, "Aur, pyaar ho gaya (sic)."

Channel talk

After Sushant Singh claimed he was booted out as host of Savdhaan India, for supporting the students' agitation, the channel issued a clarification. It read: "Star Bharat is dismayed by some reactions regarding a change at Savdhaan India. The show has frequently experimented with formats and has used multiple presenters in its seven- year journey. The existing presenter was brought back in October 2019 with the contract ending on January 15, 2020. The channel has no political views, nor does it seek to influence the political views of its contracted talent (sic)."

Jakarta tales

Ssharad Malhotra and Kratika Sengar's show Kasam Tere Pyar Ki, which ran from 2016-18, is currently being telecast in Indonesia. The two are in Jakarta for a fan event. Dubbed Indian soaps are a big draw in the southeast Asian country.

