Telly tattle: Jeetendra to dance with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in Kumkum Bhagya

Jeetendra to shake a leg with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in Kumkum Bhagya while Namish Taneja takes inspiration from Salman Khan

Jeetendra

Veteran actor Jeetendra is all set to shake a leg with Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha in one of the special episodes of Kumkum Bhagya. The Ganpati special will see the veteran actor dong the aarti along with the Bollywood stars Ayushmann Khurrana and Nushrat Bharucha who will be promoting their upcoming film, Dream Girl. The film is produced by Ekta Kapoor, and the Kumkum Bhagya cast will also join in. Talking about this show starring Sriti Jha as Pragya and Shabbir Ahluwalia as Abhishek Prem Mehra, it manages to stay in the top 5 list on the TRP (Television Rating Point) chart.

Dabangg frenzy

Namish Taneja who will be seen as district magistrate Vivek Vardhan Singh in the upcoming show, Vidya, is a fan of Salman Khan. He has taken inspiration for his role from Khan's Dabangg character, Chulbul Pandey. "What I like about the character is that although he comes across as tough, he cares about the people around him just as my character does."

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain actors groove to Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja!

Here's some great news for the fans of Sanjay and Binaifer Kohli's successful show Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain. It is safe to say that the makers of the show are doing a great job with the storyline and keep on adding surprises for their viewers. The latest one is a track where the cast will groove to the famous song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja from the cult film Disco Dancer starring iconic Mithun Chakraborty.

Commenting on the same, Binaifer Kohli says, "The team which I call the A-team - Shashank, Sanjay, Manoj, Raghu, and Harshada are the Hum Paanch of Edit 2, are extremely creative and keep innovating stuff. My main cast, comprising four multitalented actors Aashif Sheikh, Rohitash Gaud, Shubhangi Atre and Saumya Tandon, is immensely talented. They're superb dancers as well. The song Jimmy Jimmy Aaja Aaja from Disco Dancer is a famous song which we have used in the track. It's a fun sequence and I hope our viewers enjoy it."

She adds that, like all their other tracks, this one too has been made as authentic as possible. "We, as producers, never compromise on the production value of the show, whether it is the costume or the set. We always try to make it believable so that the audience can relate to it. Recently for the pre-independence track, we got real furniture. Though the art director is capable of making stuff but we always try to give a real feel to the audience. We never compromise on these things. Actors should feel good while performing and I need to help them. Being a producer is not only producing money but to give the perfect and happy environment for my actors. Producing the right atmosphere where the actors feel comfortable," says the producer.

