Telly tattle: Jennifer Winget in a nauvari saree and nath has become the talk of the town

Jennifer Winget plays a Maharashtrian character in the current track of Beyhadh 2. She says it was fun wearing a nauvari saree and nath. Winget went home in her character's garb to show it to her mother! She even matched steps with co-actor Shivin Narang, who was last seen in Internet Wala Love. Winget plays Maya, a psychotic lover in the thriller like in the first instalment, so this altered persona is to provide a twist in the tale.

With the first season, Jennifer had garnered a lot of praises for her role of Maya, who is obsessed with her husband. The show saw her in a negative role for the first time, and it soon became popular. Now, the show is getting a reboot. Beyhadh 2 has Jennifer as Maya, along with actors Shivin Narang and Ashish Chowdhry in the lead roles.

Paradise found

Patiala Babes actor Aniruddh Dave and wife Shubi Ahuja visited Kashmir to experience the season's first snowfall. They came back with memories of a lifetime. The couple says it is paradise on earth.

Here are few glimpses from their trip to Kashmir:

Another one shared by Aniruddh:

Learning life lessons

Rasika Dugal made her debut in B-Town with Tahaan (2008). Over a decade later, she has made her mark with films like Hamid (2018) and web shows, Mirzapur, Delhi Crime and the latest, Out of Love. The uncertainty of the business used to bother her, but now she has learnt to deal with it and land projects in her kitty. the actor will next be seen in BBC's A Suitable Boy

