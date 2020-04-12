Telly tattle: Jigyasa Singh spends time with her grandmother amid quarantine

Jigyasa Singh is spending quarantine with grandmother Devki Rani. The Shakti—Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki actor says, "In the current scenario, the elderly need special attention and care. I love being around her." Just like her bond with on-screen granny Preeto [Kamya Punjabi], Singh is close to her grandma as well. "She is one of the strongest women I know," adds the actor who plays Heer on the show.

Lockdown tales

Shashank Vyas is letting his creative juices flow during the lockdown. The Roop —Mard Ka Naya Swaroop actor is writing short stories as well as scripts for short films. He is enjoying the solitude as it gives him ample time to "go from idea to structure." Vyas, who was always keen on writing, spends a greater part of his day putting down his thoughts on a laptop.

It seems due to the lockdown that has happened all over the world, actors are getting the best opportunities to extract their creative juices and spending time to do what they have always wanted to but never got the time due to their work

