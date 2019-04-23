Telly tattle: Kamna Pathak to sing for her show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

television

Kamna Pathak will sing a folk song on her show Happu Ki Ultan Paltan

Kamna Pathak of Happu Ki Ultan Paltan fame will lend her voice to a folk song for the show. She said, "Writer Manoj Santoshi and I decided to collaborate on it. We have given a Bundelkhandi twist to some famous Bollywood songs."

Vlogging a trip



Abhinav Shukla and Rubina Dilaik are geared up for their next musical travelogue. While the first offering explored Indonesia, they are headed to an Indian destination this time. Dilaik conceptualises the video while Shukla directs it. An exotic musical travelogue titled Amore which means Love in Italian. What makes it different is, television's one of the most sought after couple professionally came together not just as actors but also the makers of their tropical travelogue bringing together their strengths. While the petite actress adds to the glamour quotient and has also rendered her voice and conceptualized the song, Abhinav took care of the photography, direction and editing department.

Injured on set



Actor Adnan Khan suffered a deep gash on his leg while shooting for a bike sequence in Ishq Subhan Allah. The shoot was stalled for a few hours as he received medical attention, post which he bounced back to film an action scene.

One superpower you wish to possess?

To be an icchadari naagin (shape-shifting snake).

Your celebrity crush?

Bradley Cooper.

The last nightmare you had?

I saw a loved one dying.

One thing you won't share?

My toothbrush, though I don't trust my husband.

What is your best asset?

Eyes and butt.

