Telly Tattle: Kapil Sharma hosts baby shower for wife Ginni Chatrath; KBC gets another crorepati

Kapil Sharma hosted a baby shower for wife Ginni Chatrath. Telly actors Mahhi Vij, Bharti Singh, Krushna Abhishek and Kashmera Shah were in attendance. Punjabi singer Zora Randhawa took to Instagram to share pictures from the bash. He wrote, "Baby Sharma on the way. Everyone send your love and wishes to big brother Kapil (sic)." Chatrath is due in December.

Another crorepati in KBC

Gautam Kumar Jha from Bihar is the third crorepati of this season's Kaun Banega Crorepati. An engineer with the Indian Railways, he credits his wife for pushing him to participate in the Amitabh Bachchan-hosted show. Sanoj Raj from Bihar and Babita Tade from Amravati earlier bagged the honour.

Wedded bliss

Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai actor Mohena Kumari Singh, who played Keerti on the show, got hitched to politician Suyesh Rawat in Haridwar. He is the son of Uttarakhand minister Satpal Maharaj. Mohena, who hails from the royal family of Rewa, opted for a Rajput bridal look with a ghunghat. Though she will relocate to Dehradun, the actor, who began as a Dance India Dance contestant, will continue her acting and dancing pursuits.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates