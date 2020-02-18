Telly tattle: Karan Jotwani's dip in the Ganges; Rahul Sharma's nightmare

Karan Jotwani, who kickstarted the shoot of Qurbaan Hua in Uttarakhand, had to overcome his phobia of water. He had to take a dip in the icy cold Ganges for a scene. "The temperature drop in the evening made it more difficult."

What's cooking?

Kahat Hanuman Jai Shri Ram's Akangsha Rawat cooks her own meals on the set. She carries an induction stove and whips up healthy meals. She says, "I prefer making my own meals, but when I am busy, my team helps me out."

Slambook

Rahul Sharma

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to fly anywhere.

Who did you last fantasise about?

Gal Gadot.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was standing with a burning sword fighting spirits.

One thing you will never share with anyone?

My towel.

What is your guilty pleasure movie?

Dictator (2012).

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates