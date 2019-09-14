Telly tattle: Shaheer Sheikh in love with Abir; KBC 11's first crorepati

Shaheer Sheikh in love with Abir

It is his character Abir from Yeh Rithey Hain Pyaar Ke that has made Shaheer Sheikh fall in love with. The way his character stands up for women is what the actor loves. "I relate to Abir's character in so many ways and I love the fact that more than anything else, he wants to bring equality in society. He wants all the parents to treat their kids the same way irrespective of their gender. He believes everyone has the right after a certain age to make their own decisions and follow what they believe. He is aware how in certain sections of our society the voice of women can be suppressed and he wants to support them."

The actor further said that he was on a lookout for such a character. "When I am going back home I feel satisfied to see that I am working on something which has a good message in it for the audience," says Shaheer.

First Crorepati

Contestant Sanoj Raj from Bihar couldn't get the right answer to the jackpot question worth Rs 7 crore, but he is still thrilled about being the first crorepati on the 11th season of "Kaun Banega Crorepati" (KBC), hosted by megastar Amitabh Bachchan. An IAS aspirant, Sanoj is currently based in Delhi, preparing for his UPSC exams. His interests lie in policy-making and implementation. He wants to make policies regarding health and the environment. When Sanoj faced the question that would win him one crore rupees, the 25-year-old, despite knowing the answer, used the last remaining lifeline.

When Big B asked why he chose the lifeline when he knew the answer, Sanoj said that since he wouldn't be able to use the lifeline for the Rs 7-crore question, he thought he might as well use it rather than let it go waste.

"I am feeling ecstatic on this win. It's a landmark moment in my life and I only intend to move further hereon to achieve many more milestones. I believe hard work, passion and dedication towards your goals will make process of achieving them a lot more enjoyable," Sanoj said.

"At present, my joy is short-lived as I am focusing on my UPSC exams which as scheduled starting next week," he added.

Special note of appreciation

When judge Bosco Martis showed how he choreographed Katrina Kaif on a popular number, to veteran choreographer Saroj Khan on Dance India Dance, she was impressed. She blessed him with a Rs 500 note. It says a lot about Kat's dancing skills or the lack of it, perhaps.