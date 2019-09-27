Telly tattle: Koena Mitra in Bigg Boss house? Yuvika Chaudhary draws inspiration from Priyanka Chopra

Koena Mitra is said to have given her nod to be locked up in the Bigg Boss house. The Salman Khan-hosted show, which goes on air this weekend, will have mainly telly folk as contestants. Among the few Bollywood names doing the rounds is that of Mitra. The Ek Khiladi Ek Haseena (2005) actor's career came to an abrupt end after a nose job went wrong.

Speaking of Bigg Boss, the makers have introduced a unique theme with this season. The contestants will be divided into teams of two (Players and Ghosts), with six players in each group. They will be unaware of each other and the task of the players would be to unmask the Ghost and make their way inside the house while Ghosts needs to stay hidden and stop players from entering.

Special dance

Yuvika Chaudhary sought inspiration from Priyanka Chopra Jonas's character, Jhilmil, in Barfi! (2012) for her act in Nach Baliye 9. Chaudhary and hubby partner Prince Narula will put forth a special act, which sees her play a mentally challenged kid on the dance reality show. "While preparing for the act, I realised that all that the special kids need is love. It is sad to see them being ridiculed," says Chaudhary.

Apart from Yuvika Chaudhary and Prince Narula, Pooja Banerjee, her husband Sandeep Sejwal and Avinash Sachdev with his girlfriend, Palak Purswani, Natasa Stankovic-Aly Goni, Nityami Shirke-Shantanu Maheshwari, Anita Hassanandani-Rohit Reddy, Shraddha Arya-Alam Makkar, and Ridhimma-Sourabh Raaj Jain are a part of the 9th season of Nach Baliye.

Question hour

Meiyang Chang returns to the tube to host a Q&A show, Epic India Quiz Challenge. The contestants will be school students from across the country. It is being shot in Filmistan Studio and airs next month.

Suzzanna Mukherji and Puneet Channa's psychological thriller rechristined

Suzzanna Mukherji and Puneet Channa's psychological thriller Bhangarh has been rechristened Chhe-6. Dilip Sood's long-complete film will now release on a digital platform. It was shot in Bhangarh, near Alwar in Rajasthan. The place is famous for its historical ruins and is considered to be haunted. "The place has a spooky and weird vibe. It was a difficult shoot in Bhangarh. I would have a severe headache as soon as I reached the location," says Mukherji.

