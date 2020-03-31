Telly Tattle: Krishna Mukherjee is stuck in Delhi; Sehban Azim learns how to paint

Yeh Hai Mohabbatein actor Krishna Mukherjee is stuck in Delhi due to the pandemic. "I came here for an event and got stuck. So, I'm living with my sister, taking care of her baby during self-isolation. I wish this ends fast, the earth needs a reboot."

Getting crafty

Sehban Azim, who is seen on Tujhse Hai Raabta, has taken up painting during the lockdown. "I am learning how to paint from my brother who is a professional artist. It is something I've always wanted to do, but didn't get the time to do during shooting," he says.

Learning to fight

Nishkarsh Dixit, who plays Lord Ganesha in Vighnaharta Ganesh, refused to use a body double and learned stick fighting to do his own stunts during shoot. "The makers were reluctant owing to my safety. Hence, hired a professional to teach me," he says.

Slambook

Shikha Talsania

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Khoon Bhari Maang (1988).

Your celebrity crush?

Taika Waititi.

The last nightmare you had?

That I was learning trigonometry all over again.

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

Back in time to tap dance with Gene Kelly.

One thing on your wishlist?

Falling in love.

Which same sex actor are you crushing on?

Olivia Colman and Phoebe Waller-Bridge.

