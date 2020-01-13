Telly tattle: Kuldeep Singh breaks his sanskari image

Kuldeep Singh, who plays Lord Vishnu on Vighnaharta Ganesha, says the web series, Gandii Baat, helped him break his 'sanskari image'. After playing Lord Vishnu, Ram and Krishna on the TV show, he was excited to take it up as it would challenge him as an actor.

"Shooting for both of them simultaneously was tough. Gandii Baat is about lust and Vighnaharta Ganesha is spiritual. It also helped to welcome two different kinds of audiences," adds the actor, who was earlier seen on Yeh Hai Aashiqui, Aye Zindagi and Savdhaan India.

Shaleen Bhanot's Lohri memories

TV actor Shaleen Bhanot who is currently seen in Naagin Bhagya Ka Zehreela Khel has fond memories revolving around the festival of Lohri. He says, "Lohri has been one of my most beloved festivals since childhood and I have many memories attached to it. We Punjabi's celebrate it with great pomp and show. Amongst all the rituals, sitting around the bonfire and the Punjabi Dhol is my favourite part. This year is going to be special because my parents are in town and I will be celebrating Lohri with them after a very long time."

