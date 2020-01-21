Telly tattle: Kumkum Bhagya makers tweak the story on account of Mugdha Chapekar's injury

The script of Kumkum Bhagya has been tweaked to accommodate Mugdha Chapekar's injury. The actor recently had a hairline fracture, despite which she continued to shoot her own stunts. They wove in a scene to explain her bandages.

Produced by TV czarina Ekta Kapoor and featuring actors Shabir Ahluwalia (as Abhi) and Sriti Jha (as Pragya), this family drama explores and brings to life a whole gamut of emotions and the delicate intricacies of human relationships. The show delves into the dynamics between a motley set of characters in Abhi Pragya's lives, each of who have won the hearts of viewers in their individual capacity.

Gym in breaks

Mudit Nayar barely finds time to work out given the hectic schedule and the long commute to the set. He says, "With extensive travel, finding time for a workout is difficult, but I manage to cycle for 20 minutes and do ab crunches."

Mohit Malhotra taking baby steps in Bollywood

Mohit Malhotra, who is making his Bollywood debut with Vikram Bhatt's Hacked, is in seventh heaven. "He understands acting nuances so well that it taught me more about my own craft," says the actor about Bhatt, complimenting him on his clarity of thought.

Shriya Pilgaonkar - Slambook

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power of illusions.

Your celebrity crush?

Tom Hardy.

The last nightmare you had?

That I lost all my hair.

One thing on your wishlist.

To work with Zoya Akhtar.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Main Prem Ki Diwani Hoon (2003).

One thing you won't share?

French fries.

