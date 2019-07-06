Search

Telly tattle: Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi clocks 19 years; Shivin Narang beefs up

Updated: Jul 06, 2019, 11:34 IST | mid-day online correspondent

Internet Wala Love actor Shivin Narang is gearing up for Rajan Shahi's upcoming superhero show and the actors of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi reunited for a bash

The team of Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi

Remember those days?

Kyunki Saas Bhi Kabhi Bahu Thi has clocked 19 years. Reason enough for the actors to celebrate. Shakti Anand, Jaya Bhattacharya, Sumeet Sachdeva, Komolika Guha Thakurta, Muni Jha, Hussain Kuwajerwala, Sandeep Baswana, Khyati Keswani, Ritu Chaudhry Seth and Jiten Lalwani attended a reunion party. The leading stars of the soap, which includes Smriti Irani, Ronit Roy, Amar Upadhyay and Apara Mehta, however, were missing.

Shivin Narang

In prep mode

Internet Wala Love actor Shivin Narang is gearing up for Rajan Shahi's upcoming superhero show. The actor has been bulking up to play the protector of the weak — a far cry from his boy-next-door image on the small screen. Narang took off for Goa recently before diving into the shoot.

