Telly tattle: Lavin Gothi's training hard for Yeh Teri Galiyaan

television

For his show Yeh Teri Galiyaan, Lavin Gothi is training in street boxing.

Lavin Gothi

Lavin Gothi trained in street boxing for a crucial sequence in Yeh Teri Galiyaan. He says, "I wanted to learn the art so that it would look authentic on screen. I learnt various kicks and boxing techniques, which was quite strenuous."

Aashka Goradia's returns to TV with Daayan

Two years after her stint in Naagin 2, Aashka Goradia is returning to the tube with Daayan. Rumours suggest she will play a positive character unlike her negative act in the fantasy series. Her entry will pave way for a love triangle.

Gaurav Chopraa to be seen in a new avatar

Ek Shakti…Ek Aghori will present Gaurav Chopraa in a dramatically different look of an Aghori. "I will be seen in two contrasting avatars. One of them is a bohemian look, complete with dreadlocks and tattoos," he says, excitedly.

Slambook - Mohit Malhotra

One secret that no one knows about you?

That I have a shoe fetish.

Your celebrity crush?

Jennifer Garner and Alia Bhatt.

The last nightmare you had?

The allegation that I misbehaved with Tinaa Dattaa (co-star). I'm glad that truth finally prevailed.

What is your best asset?

My butt and chin.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Ranveer Singh.

