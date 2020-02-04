Telly tattle: Life goes on for Sid Makkar; Madhurima Tuli's worst project

Shooting for Hacked, the Vikram Bhatt directorial, has not been easy for Sid Makkar. During filming, Makkar's father fell ill and passed away on the last day of the shoot. "I was going through a rough time with dad," says the actor and adds that his co-stars helped him get through the process. "Hina Khan has been helpful and understanding with it all."

Slambook

Madhurima Tuli

One superpower you wish to possess?

The power to fly.

Who did you last fantasise about?

Brad Pitt.

Your worst project?

Cigarette ki Tarah (2012).

One thing on your wishlist?

To go skydiving.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Priyanka Chopra Jonas.

