Telly Tattle: Madhuri Dixit starts shooting for Netflix series in Mumbai

Madhuri Dixit Nene has begun shooting for an untitled Netflix series in the city. The Karan Johar production is being helmed by showrunner Sri Rao, who has worked with the star in the past. The series is a work of fiction. Dixit says, "The character has been written so well. She is layered and complex, so I really had to get into her skin while prepping for the role. Now, that we've started shooting, I'm eager to delve deeper into her various facets and explore every hidden aspect of her."

Covered up

The coronavirus scare made Yeh Rishta Kya Kehlata Hai producer Rajan Shahi distribute masks to unit members. Lead actor Mohsin Khan and Shivangi Joshi made sure that everyone covered up. Shahi has asked those who are unwell to take adequate rest and resume only after they have fully recovered.

Pyaar Ki Lukka Chuppi actors Rahul Sharma and Aparna Dixit were spotted at a chemist buying masks for themselves and co-actors. Although most stores have run out of stock, luckily for them, they got it easily.

Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps to get latest updates