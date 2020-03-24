Telly tattle: Maniesh Paul and Dharmendra recreate the Yeh Dosti song on Sa Re Ga Ma Li'l Champs

It was indeed a dream come true for Maniesh Paul when he re-created the iconic Sholay song, Yeh Dosti, on Sa Re Ga ma Pa Li'l Champs. Dharmendra, who was the special guest on the show, was elated join in the fun and create a shot from the 1975 film. Well, Sholay is indeed a film to be inspired by and is regarded as the greatest Hindi film of all time. The songs, the characters, and even the dialogues, all are still etched in people's minds. Dharmendra was at the peak of his career at that time and had too many other blockbusters like Chupke Chupke, Pratigya, and Dharam-Veer to his credit as well.

Slambook

Mantra Mugdh

Mantra, a television and Bollywood actor, spilled the beans on his life and gave an insight details on his likes and everything else. He was seen in films like Tum Mile and Panipat. Read it:

One superpower you wish to possess?

To control the temperature.

Your celebrity crush?

Nora Fatehi.

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Krantiveer [1994].

One thing you are guilty of?

Vanishing from parties.

One actor you hope for a gay encounter with?

Suresh Menon.

One thing you won't share?

My lighter because I never get it back.

