Telly Tattle: Meera Deosthale at a loss; Avinash Mukherjee's two avatars amid COVID-19
Meera Deosthale describes the prevailing times as "testing times" for actors. Whereas Avinash Mukherjee has the unique distinction of having two of his shows running simultaneously.
Meera Deosthale still can't fathom why Vidya, in which she played the title role, was axed abruptly during the lockdown. She says, "It came as a shock, but then such situations are not in an actor's hands. Several shows have been pulled out." She describes the prevailing times as "testing times" for actors. "You cannot even find new work till things improve, so we have to be patient," she adds.
View this post on Instagram
Vidya, Her journey from being an uneducated fraud English teacher to becoming an educated person with dreams to become much more than the world has to offer was incomplete but it was a memorable one. Thank you @colorstv @swatidarekar @sakshitandon @harsha74 ♥ï¸ Thank you @immaheshpandey for having the faith in me that I could be your Vidya. It was an unconventional character for me and I hope I could stand up to ur expectations ð¤ð@madhumaheshpandey for being the sweetest and always understanding and valuing my work. ðð I had never worked with a female director but @damieneedict4_4 ... you are the best ♥ï¸ @chhayachouhan aapko special thank you mere saare natak jhelne k liye and loving me always and you really put in your all .. all the way from edit to naigaon in bumpy rickshaw rides ð¤ð¤ Thank you @tanejanamish for being the good co-actor and teaching me all about world politics ð¤ð My swag partners @vikrant8235 @dearmansi I will miss u both the most ðð @imvaquarshaikh it was amazing doing all those high drama scenes with you, got to learn a lot from you and also gossiping about anything in the world. ðð¤ @basu.uma @sanjaypandeyofficial @aakashh_mukherjee @dutta_sanya_lubana @therishikasingh @sharan.sudhanshu @anamica_kadamb @anshusrivastava113 and sorry if I missed out any one ... grateful to have worked with all you amazing people ð¤ð¤ð¤ @bwsanchi thank u so so much for the amazing styling and hope to work with u soon again ♥ï¸♥ï¸♥ï¸ Thank you the entire team Vidya, the direction department, camera departments, our editors , setting departments, Spotboys ... and all the fans who watched Vidya through her journey . My dearest @shama_khan17 tu nai hoti toh mera kya hota ð¤ð¤ð¤ @prernagulatie and @ssrish13 you are love ♥ï¸ The show is over but I would want to say one last thing.... Education breeds confidence. Confidence breeds hope. Hope breeds peace. Never stop learning and helping others learn ð See you soon ♥ï¸
Yesterday and today
Avinash Mukherjee has the unique distinction of having two of his shows running simultaneously. He plays Soham Singh on Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Jagya on Balika Vadhu, which is being re-aired. "I was 10 years old when I shot for Balika Vadhu," says Mukherjee, 22, who loves watching the show to revisit his childhood. "Most Shakti viewers can't recognise that it's me."
Catch up on all the latest entertainment news and gossip here. Also, download the new mid-day Android and iOS apps.
Mid-Day is now on Telegram. Click here to join our channel (@middayinfomedialtd) and stay updated with the latest news
Sign up for all the latest news, top galleries and trending videos from Mid-day.comSubscribe