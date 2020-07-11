Telly Tattle: Meera Deosthale at a loss; Avinash Mukherjee's two avatars amid COVID-19

Meera Deosthale still can't fathom why Vidya, in which she played the title role, was axed abruptly during the lockdown. She says, "It came as a shock, but then such situations are not in an actor's hands. Several shows have been pulled out." She describes the prevailing times as "testing times" for actors. "You cannot even find new work till things improve, so we have to be patient," she adds.

Yesterday and today

Avinash Mukherjee has the unique distinction of having two of his shows running simultaneously. He plays Soham Singh on Shakti — Astitva Ke Ehsaas Ki and Jagya on Balika Vadhu, which is being re-aired. "I was 10 years old when I shot for Balika Vadhu," says Mukherjee, 22, who loves watching the show to revisit his childhood. "Most Shakti viewers can't recognise that it's me."

