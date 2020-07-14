Telly tattle: Meet the new inspector of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hai, Shubhangi Atre!

In order to lure the audiences, the makers of Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain have reimagined Angoori Bhabi's (Shubhangi Atre) character. In the next episode, she will be appointed as the new chief of police to tame criminals. "It was refreshing to take a break from the saree-clad look and dress up as an inspector," says the actor.

Earlier, Shubhangi Atre posted a picture when she started shooting for the same. Take a look at her fun-time spent while working at the times of coronavirus.

Bhabiji Ghar Par Hain is a massive hit amongst audiences young and old! Popular for its comic antics and one-liners, the show revolves around Angoori and Anita Bhabi, and their respective husbands Manmohan Tiwari (Rohitashv Gaur) and Vibhuti Narayan Mishra (Aasif Sheikh) secretly trying to woo each other's wives. And why not? Both Angoori Bhabi played by Shubhangi Atre and Anita Bhabi played by Saumya Tandon are drop dead gorgeous in the show!

Slambook: Kranti Prakash Jha

Your guilty pleasure movie?

Veerana (1988).

Your celebrity crush?

Sara Ali Khan.

If you could go back in time, where would you go?

I'd go back to Mauryan times to see how one man ruled from Magadha to Patna to Kabul.

One thing on your wishlist?

To learn skydiving.

The last person you fantasised about?

Angelina Jolie.

