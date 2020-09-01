Telly Tattle: Mohit Kumar took 30 takes to perfect a dance sequence in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2

It took Mohit Kumar 30 takes to perfect his upcoming dance sequence in Ek Duje Ke Vaaste 2. "I have performed in visarjans and baarats. I am glad that Kanikka Kapur [co-star] patiently gave retakes and helped me with my dance too," he says.

Acting was never on the radar for Sriti Jha of Kumkum Bhagya fame. She credits elder sister Meenakshi for helping her find her calling as she says, "If my sister had not convinced me, I wouldn't be acting. She fought all my battles."

Slambook: Ankit Siwach

Your first kiss?

Backstage in the school auditorium.

Your guilty pleasure film?

Gunda (1998).

If time travel was a possibility, where would you go?

I would go back to Meerut in the golden era of '90s and live it again.

Your security blanket?

My mother, she is the first person I pour my heart out to.

Which same-sex actor are you crushing on?

John Abraham.

One thing you will never do?

I will never choose money over ethics.

